Liberia: Senate Orders Audit of $200m W/Bank Agriculture Projects

The Liberian Senate has formally called on the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an immediate audit into alleged mismanagement of a $200 million World Bank-funded agricultural initiative.

The resolution was adopted during the Senate's 53rd day sitting on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, and communicated through Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, who instructed the Senate secretary to officially relay the mandate to the GAC.

The decision comes in response to a prior communication from Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, dated March 13, 2025, in which he raised concerns over accountability and transparency in the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), both funded by the World Bank.

Senator McGill highlighted the urgent need to ensure that these programs are effectively delivering on their intended objectives of improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and strengthening Liberia's agricultural sector.

"Concerns about the disbursement and management of these funds must be addressed to guarantee that the programs are achieving their goals and benefiting the intended communities," Senator McGill said.

The combined $200 million projects are aimed at modernizing smallholder agriculture, boosting agribusiness productivity, and supporting rural economic development across Liberia. The audit, once conducted, will provide critical insights into fund utilization, program implementation, and potential gaps in oversight.

According to the Senate, the final decision regarding the future of these World Bank-funded projects will hinge on the findings of the GAC audit report, which is expected to outline compliance, efficiency, and accountability measures.

The move underscores the Liberian Senate's commitment to transparency, good governance, and ensuring that international funding reaches its intended beneficiaries.