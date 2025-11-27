Uganda: Buganda Ku Museveni Team Rallies Kakuuto As Leaders Demand Improved Health Services

The Buganda Ku Museveni mobilisation campaign stirred excitement in Kakuuto County, Kyotera District, where thousands turned up as NRM leaders urged residents to support President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

The rally was led by the NRM Deputy Chairperson for Buganda and Minister of Microfinance, Hajj Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, alongside the Buganda Caucus Chairperson, Hon. Paul Migadde.

Local leaders used the platform to highlight urgent service delivery gaps, particularly in the health sector. Kyotera District Chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekulo appealed to the State Minister for Health, Hajat Hanifah Kawooya, to support the establishment of a maternity ward at Kakuuto Health Centre, saying the facility was crucial to ensuring safe deliveries for mothers in the area.

Former Kakuuto County MP Hon. Christopher Kalemba also stressed the dire need for improved medical transport, noting that the county has been operating without an ambulance.

NRM flagbearers in Kyotera District--including Sasira Peter (LC5 Chairperson hopeful), Kaka Ismael Lubega Uthman (Kakuuto County MP aspirant), and Scola Kalibbala (Kyotera District Woman MP aspirant)--called for urgent improvements to feeder roads, enhanced security on Lake Victoria, and the revival of women's economic empowerment programmes.

They urged Minister Kasolo to reinstate livelihood initiatives to support women's income-generating activities.

Hon. Paul Migadde advised NRM flagbearers to maintain discipline and decorum throughout the campaign period, saying proper conduct would distinguish the party from opposition groups.

NRM Lwemiyaga County flagbearer Rt Brig. Gen Emmanuel Rwashande encouraged residents to carefully identify and vote for NRM symbols on the ballot to ensure continuity in government programmes.

Other MPs from the Buganda region--including Hon. Cissy Namuju (Lwengo District Woman MP), Hon. David Kabanda (PLU Secretary General), and Muhammad Muyanja Ssentaayi (Bukoto West MP)--urged voters not to be misled but to elect leaders who can effectively represent them in national structures.

Responding to concerns raised by local leaders, the State Minister for Health directed that Kakuuto County be immediately allocated an ambulance and a maternity unit.

She also confirmed that Kakuuto Health Centre would be upgraded to HC IV status to meet national health standards.

Minister Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo encouraged residents to vote for leaders capable of securing government services for their communities, warning local leaders against intrigue and internal divisions that undermine development.

The Buganda Ku M7 campaign has so far covered more than 20 districts as it continues to mobilise support for President Museveni ahead of the forthcoming national elections.