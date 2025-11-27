Liberia: 'We Want This to Be a Collaborative Effort'

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has urged lawmakers, development partners, and government representatives to provide candid input as the Ministry develops its Strategic Plan for 2025-2030.

Speaking Tuesday during the MFDP's Five-Year Strategic Plan External Stakeholders' Engagement in Paynesville, Minister Ngafuan stressed that the plan must serve the country's long-term interests rather than the priorities of any single political administration.

"This is not a plan for me; it is for the Ministry of Finance," Minister Ngafuan said. "Political leaders are merely occupants and tenants of an institution that belongs to the Liberian people. We want this to be a collaborative effort, capturing candid ideas from lawmakers, development partners, and government representatives."

The Minister encouraged participants to freely share their thoughts and ideas, emphasizing that no suggestion is too small or too late.

"We don't want this to be too scripted and regimented. Talk and give whatever thoughts you have freely so that we capture them. It's never too late to get a good idea to make a document better," he said.

Highlighting the priorities of the Strategic Plan, Minister Ngafuan outlined key focus areas, including modernizing financial systems, enhancing public financial management, improving fiscal reporting, advancing debt and domestic revenue management, digitizing human resource processes, promoting diversity and inclusion, and strengthening service delivery through technology.

The plan also proposes major institutional reforms, including constructing a new Ministry headquarters to replace the aging Broad Street building, updating the 2013 MFDP Act, and increasing the autonomy of the Office of the Comptroller and Accountant General.

Senator Prince K. Moye, Chair of the Senate Ways, Means, Finance & Budget Committee, commended the Ministry for its improved fiscal management, noting a departure from previous inefficiencies.

"Those days the budget used to pass with Ministries and Agencies not receiving their allotments, but the efficiency in budget disbursement has increased under this regime. I want to thank the folks at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, headed by the Minister, for this great transformation," Senator Moye said.

He pledged the Senate's full support for the reforms and for safeguarding national budget priorities.

Representative P. Mike Jurry, Chair of the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, also praised the Ministry, highlighting the collaboration between the Legislature and MFDP in producing measurable results for Liberians.

"The work of the Ministry is producing outcomes that positively impact ordinary Liberians, and the Strategic Plan provides a roadmap for continued progress," Rep. Jurry said.

World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen expressed gratitude for being part of the stakeholder engagement process, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in shaping Liberia's strategic priorities.

Deputy Minister for Administration, Hon. Bill McGill Jones, reflected on the Ministry's two-year reform agenda, noting significant progress in restoring public confidence and rebuilding institutional systems.

"We promised to begin a process that would shape the future of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and Liberia," he said. "Today is another step forward. This plan is not just a document--it is a roadmap that will guide us toward stronger performance, smarter decision-making, and better use of resources."

The Deputy Minister explained that the Strategic Plan, developed under the theme "Transforming Priorities into Strategies: Pathway to Efficient Service Delivery," will clearly outline the Ministry's priorities and operational direction for the next five years. He reaffirmed MFDP's commitment to engaging widely with government partners, civil society, and the international community.

"The insights gathered from this engagement will help us ensure that our work becomes more responsive to national priorities," Jones said.

Assistant Minister for Administration, Hon. Paul T. Lamin, underscored that the success of the Strategic Plan depends on strong partnerships beyond the Ministry.

"The participation of development partners, sector ministries, civil society, and other national actors is essential. This engagement forum provides a vital platform for open dialogue, alignment of priorities, and a shared understanding of opportunities and challenges ahead," Lamin said.

The one-day engagement convened officials from ministries, agencies, and commissions, members of the Legislature, development partners, and civil society representatives to provide input that will shape and refine the draft Strategic Plan.

MFDP's Strategic Plan for 2025-2030 is expected to serve as a blueprint for modernizing Liberia's financial systems, enhancing service delivery, and implementing institutional reforms. Through inclusive consultations with stakeholders, the Ministry aims to ensure that the Strategic Plan is data-driven, reflective of national priorities, and positioned to improve fiscal performance across Liberia.

"We want this plan to guide the Ministry toward stronger performance, smarter decision-making, and better use of resources," Minister Ngafuan concluded, "so that Liberia's fiscal future is secure and responsive to the needs of the people."