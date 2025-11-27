Kenya: Orengo Warns of 'Goonified Elections' As By-Elections Across Kenya Marred By Violence, Tension

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo has issued a scathing warning over what he termed the rising militarization and goonification of Kenya's electoral process, describing the trend as "an evil worse than mlolongo" -- the notorious 1992 queue-voting system synonymous with rigging and State-engineered manipulation.

Speaking on Thursday as by-elections unfolded in 22 constituencies and wards, Orengo said Kenya is witnessing a democratic reversal despite a progressive Constitution meant to guarantee free, fair and credible polls.

"We can't call ourselves a first-world democracy if, years after the 2010 Constitution, we still cannot hold peaceful elections," he said."The militarization and goonification of elections is worse than mlolongo."

He further warned that Kenya risks sliding into the regional pattern of shrinking democratic space, drawing parallels with recent violent electoral episodes in Tanzania and Uganda.

Across Thursday's by-elections, several counties reported intimidation, clashes, and attempts to disrupt voting -- underlining what observers say is a persistent culture of electoral aggression.

In Kasipul Constituency, ODM chief agent Peter Kaluma sustained a head wound during clashes at polling stations.

He accused supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko of orchestrating the attack:

"I was carrying out my duties when I was attacked. They know they are losing," Kaluma said after treatment.

A firearm belonging to his bodyguard went missing in the chaos.

The constituency was already on edge following the fatal shooting of former MP Ongondo Were, which triggered the by-election and earlier led to two deaths during campaigns.

ODM candidate Boyd Were condemned the incident:

"Kasipul deserves peace. Anyone disrupting elections must face consequences."

Security was reinforced, with police frisking voters, manning roadblocks and patrolling hotspots.

In Malava, political temperatures surged after DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa alleged that UDA candidate David Ndakwa was linked to an attack on rival aspirant Seth Panyako.

Wamalwa demanded immediate disqualification of any violent candidates:

"We cannot normalize violence in elections. Those involved must be removed from the race."

Panyako claimed his life was being targeted, calling the threats politically engineered.

Police confirmed investigations are ongoing.

In Magarini Constituency, Kanagoni residents forced Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga to leave a polling center, accusing him of posing as an unauthorized election agent.

He was escorted out under security as tensions escalated.

Election officials later clarified that only accredited agents and observers were allowed inside polling stations.

In Narok Town Ward, a Deputy County Party candidate was rushed away by security officers as crowds swelled outside Masikonde Primary School.

No injuries were reported, but the incident heightened anxiety among voters.

Thursday's events have reignited debate over whether Kenya has truly overcome the authoritarian traits of its pre-multipartism era -- or merely reinvented them under new political actors.

Despite heavy police deployment and assurances of order, the scattered violence revealed deep fragility in the country's electoral culture.

As polls conclude, attention now turns to IEBC, security agencies, and political parties -- whether they will condemn, curb and prosecute electoral thuggery, or whether the old ghosts of mlolongo will continue haunting Kenya's ballot.