Rwanda: Nuclear Energy - How Rwanda Could Benefit From Global Initiative

This month, at the 30th UN Climate Conference (COP3O) in Brazil, Rwanda signed the International Declaration to Triple Global Nuclear Energy Capacity by 2050, a move that officials at Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB) expect to position the country for finance and technology transfer.

The declaration recognises nuclear energy as a key pillar for achieving global net-zero emissions, aimed at stopping the addition of further pollution to the planet.

The latest signatures bring the total number of supporting countries to 33, with the United States, France, South Korea, Rwanda, and Senegal joining as new signatories.

According to RAEB CEO, Prof. Fidèle Ndahayo, the commitment offers both strategic and practical advantages for the country as it works towards establishing a nuclear energy sector.

"Rwanda could also gain from more resilient global nuclear supply chains and broader

international support for safe, secure, and sustainable deployment," he noted, as he pointed out that the declaration creates opportunities for increased access to

advanced reactor technologies, strengthened international technical cooperation, and

improved financing opportunities for newcomer countries.

Sama Bilbao y León, the Director General of the World Nuclear Association lauded Rwanda's bold ambitions in nuclear energy, saying they strongly resonate with the global community's efforts to accelerate clean, reliable, and accessible energy transition.

"So, we are keen to have Rwanda joining this coalition," she said.

Why nuclear energy matter for Rwanda

The country's endorsement aligns with its long-term development plans, which focus on growing its industries, and protecting the country from climate change.

Nuclear power is already known worldwide as the second biggest source of clean, steady electricity.

Prof. Ndahayo emphasized that nuclear power supports diversification of the national energy mix, stable and predictable electricity supply for emerging industries, as well as long-term low-carbon development goals.

He pointed out that Rwanda is designing its first nuclear power programme with a focus on Small Modular Reactors (SMR), an emerging technology praised for its safety features and lower cost.

The government is planning to establish different nuclear power reactors with capacity to produce 110 MW within 10 years starting from 2025.