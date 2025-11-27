Rwanda: Court Postpones Yampano's Video Leak Case

27 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Prince Ruzigana

Kicukiro Primary Court has adjourned the trial of Patrick Ishimwe, widely known as Pazzo Man, and John Kalisa, known as Kjohn, the key suspects in the video leak saga involving musician Yampano.

ALSO READ: Singer Yampano sues suspect behind leaked sex tape

The duo is being prosecuted due to their alleged role in circulating a sex tape involving Yampano.

Earlier this month, the singer filed a complaint accusing Ishimwe, his former manager and housemate of taking the private video from his phone and facilitating its release on social media.

ALSO READ: Public indecency acts clarified in new penal code bill

The case, which falls under the law governing cybercrime, was filed after the video went viral on November 9 across platforms including WhatsApp and Snapchat.

On Thursday, November 27 the two suspects appeared in court, but one of them, Ishimwe, informed the judges that he received the case file late and did not get enough time to review it, in addition to not having a lawyer yet.

His co-accused, Kjohn, said he was ready to stand trial, but the prosecutors explained that the duo shares the same case file and face similar charges, meaning their hearing must take place at the same time.

The court took a decision to adjourn the hearing to December 4.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.