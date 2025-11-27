Rwanda: Court Postpones Yampano's Video Leak Case

Kicukiro Primary Court has adjourned the trial of Patrick Ishimwe, widely known as Pazzo Man, and John Kalisa, known as Kjohn, the key suspects in the video leak saga involving musician Yampano.

ALSO READ: Singer Yampano sues suspect behind leaked sex tape

The duo is being prosecuted due to their alleged role in circulating a sex tape involving Yampano.

Earlier this month, the singer filed a complaint accusing Ishimwe, his former manager and housemate of taking the private video from his phone and facilitating its release on social media.

ALSO READ: Public indecency acts clarified in new penal code bill

The case, which falls under the law governing cybercrime, was filed after the video went viral on November 9 across platforms including WhatsApp and Snapchat.

On Thursday, November 27 the two suspects appeared in court, but one of them, Ishimwe, informed the judges that he received the case file late and did not get enough time to review it, in addition to not having a lawyer yet.

His co-accused, Kjohn, said he was ready to stand trial, but the prosecutors explained that the duo shares the same case file and face similar charges, meaning their hearing must take place at the same time.

The court took a decision to adjourn the hearing to December 4.