Rwanda: Two More Suspects Arrested in Yampano's Leaked Sex Tape Case

Two more suspects -- YouTuber Cyprien Uzabakiriho, popularly known as Djihad, and Nestor Kwizera -- have been arrested for allegedly sharing explicit videos of rising artiste Yampano and his girlfriend.

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson Thierry Murangira confirmed the arrests on November 26, saying both suspects are being held at the Remera RIB station as investigations continue to identify all those involved.

ALSO READ: Singer Yampano sues suspect behind leaked sex tape

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The two men have been arrested and are being prosecuted. We will continue to investigate, and whoever is found to have played a role will face legal consequences," Murangira said.

"Sooner or later, whoever distributed those images will be punished."

Their arrest brings the total number of suspects in the case to five. Earlier, Patrick Ishimwe, known online as Pazzo Man, and John Kalisa (K. John) were taken into custody, with their case files submitted to the prosecution on November 17.

The New Times has learnt that the two appeared before Kicukiro Primary Court for a pre-detention hearing.

Another suspect, François Xavier Ishimwe, is also detained by RIB on allegations of extorting money from individuals in exchange for access to the explicit content.

The investigation began after Yampano filed a complaint on November 9, when the sex tape started circulating widely on social media.

The unauthorized distribution of intimate images is an increasingly common issue both in Rwanda and globally, often affecting celebrities, politicians, athletes, and other public figures.

Under Rwanda's law on the prevention and punishment of cybercrimes, enacted seven years ago, offenders can face up to 15 years in prison for various cyber-related crimes. Specifically, sharing pornographic images carries a penalty of up to five years, rising to seven years in cases involving child pornography.