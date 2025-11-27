Rwanda: I&m Bank (Rwanda) Welcomes Richard Tusabe to Board of Directors

I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Tusabe as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing over 25 years of distinguished leadership experience in public finance, corporate management, tax administration, social security, and investment governance.

Tusabe has built a remarkable executive career, holding some of the country's most influential financial and administrative roles. He previously served as Minister of State in charge of the National Treasury, Commissioner General of the Rwanda Revenue Authority, Deputy Commissioner General and Commissioner for Customs, Director General of the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), and Chief Financial Officer at MTN Rwanda. His contributions have been instrumental in strengthening Rwanda's fiscal systems, modernising national institutions, and driving transformational growth across multiple sectors.

Beyond his executive career, Tusabe has overseen and advised a wide range of national financial institutions through board-level and ministerial responsibilities, giving him extensive exposure to the banking and investment landscape. This broad governance experience equips him with a comprehensive understanding of Rwanda's economic ecosystem and the dynamics shaping regional financial markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Nikhil Hira, Chairman of the Board, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Tusabe to the Board of I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc. His deep financial expertise, broad leadership experience, and longstanding service to Rwanda's economic development make him an invaluable addition to our governance structure. We are confident that his strategic insights will further strengthen our oversight and support the Bank's ambition to drive sustainable growth and innovation in the markets we serve."

Tusabe's appointment underscores the Bank's continued commitment to strong governance, strategic leadership, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.