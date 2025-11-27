Zimbabwe: Public Works Official Convicted Over Concealed Interest in School Contract

An official in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has been convicted of corruption after admitting to concealing his personal interest in a school painting contract in Bulawayo.

Kenneth Nyakujawa (39) who served as the District Public Works Officer for Ingutsheni District pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The court, however, suspended the entire sentence on conditions.

According to prosecutors, Nyakujawa visited Founders High School in 2024 as part of his official duties to assess and prepare a bill of quantities for painting works that the Public Works Department was expected to carry out.

But in December that year, the court heard, he told the school that the department lacked the human resources to undertake the job.

He then recommended that the school hire his private company, Rota Cons Engineering (Pvt) Ltd -- without disclosing his ownership.

The company was subsequently awarded a US$2 002 contract to paint the school's administration block, the roof and the front of a neighbouring classroom.

Nyakujawa went on to directly supervise the project effectively acting both as the contractor and the government official overseeing the work.

The court found that he failed to produce key documents including the site handover certificate and site supervision reports in what the magistrate described as a deliberate attempt to conceal the transaction from his employer.

In passing sentence, the magistrate ruled that six months of the 12-month jail term be suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining six months were set aside on the condition that Nyakujawa performs 210 hours of community service.

