South Africa: DWS to Release Report Into Jagersfontein Dam Collapse

Water and Sanitation Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlhlolo will on Friday, 28 November 2025, release the findings of the independent investigation into the collapse of the Jagersfontein mine dam in the Free State.

The Jagersfontein community suffered one of the worst disasters in its history when the mine's tailings dam wall collapsed on 11 September 2022, unleashing a destructive flood across areas under the Kopanong Local Municipality.

The department said the release of the report marks a significant step in reinforcing government's commitment to transparency, accountability and ensuring the protection of communities living near high-risk infrastructure.

"Both Deputy Ministers will brief the community and the media on the findings, the actions taken since the disaster, and the measures government continues to implement to prevent similar incidents and safeguard residents across the country," the department said on Thursday.

The department reaffirmed government steadfast in its obligation to protect communities, uphold their dignity, and ensure that all responsible parties are held fully accountable.

The report will be released at Diamante Hospital, Jagersfontein.

SAHRC report on racial discrimination in Hartbeespoort noted

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation has acknowledged the report released on Wednesday by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into allegations of racial discrimination against Black people in areas around the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West Province.

"The DWS is studying the report and will provide a response in due course. However, it should be noted that the DWS has acted on some of the directives and there is an ongoing process to finalise the remaining ones," the department said.

The department added that the process of addressing some of the directives is running in parallel with a multi-stakeholder steering committee led by Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

The committee is looking into different issues affecting businesses operating on state-owned land around the dam, as well as residents living near the water resource.

The department reiterated its commitment to resolving lease management challenges and ensuring that "all actions uphold constitutional principles of equality and fair administrative justice."