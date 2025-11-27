South Africa: SA Commemorates UN International Day of Solidarity With Palestinian People

The South African Government joins the international community in commemorating the 48th United Nations (UN) International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa reaffirms its commitment to achieving a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine.

This year, the department noted that the International Day of Solidarity coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Palestine.

South Africa and Palestine continue to maintain strong ties of solidarity and cooperation, grounded in the principles of international law.

Together, they are working towards creating a better future for their people, their regions, and the world.

According to the department, on Friday, 28 November 2025, Deputy President Paul Mashatile will participate in the commemorative event, alongside Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka.

"The quest for Palestinian self-determination and statehood remains unresolved after 75 years and remains at the core of ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

"In this regard, this occasion provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the Palestinian people and to chart a way forward."

Government has once again urged Israel to recognise that the only path to achieving peace is through ending its illegal occupation of Palestine.

This includes adhering to its obligations under international law and complying with various UN resolutions related to this issue over the decades.

"South Africa remains resolute in its commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of long-standing solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with Palestine, and calls upon the international community to tirelessly work for the attainment of peace and to provide strong humanitarian, economic and political support to the Palestinians."

In keeping with South Africa's long-term and principled support for the Palestinian people, government said it remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at refocusing the international agenda on Palestine and reviving a genuine Middle East peace process that places Palestinian agency at its core.

In light of the ongoing crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly in Gaza, South Africa has renewed its call for the urgent implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

This includes Israel's full compliance with a permanent ceasefire, the unrestricted entry of humanitarian assistance through the United Nations and other reputable relief agencies, and the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces to the Egyptian border.

South Africa further urges inclusive consultations with the Palestinian authorities on reconstruction efforts and the long-term governance of Palestine.

"South Africa calls on all UN member states, as third-party states, to ensure that they adhere to their international obligations not to engage in any actions that would sustain the illegal occupation or the current genocide in Palestine.

"It is the duty of the international community to work tirelessly in assisting the Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations of freedom, justice and statehood," the statement read.