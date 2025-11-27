South Africa: Mashatile Highlights Finland's Support for SA At Bilateral Meeting

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed South Africa's deep appreciation for Finland's unwavering support during the country's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency and its struggle against apartheid.

The Deputy President made the remarks during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo at OR Tambo House in Pretoria.

"This commitment was underscored by the participation of His Excellency President Alexander Stubb at very short notice, for which we remain sincerely grateful. Relations between South Africa and Finland continue to be warm, cordial and constructive," said Deputy President Mashatile on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Orpo's visit follows South Africa's successful hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit over the weekend in Johannesburg, which was attended by President Stubb and his delegation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It also comes shortly after the Prime Minister participates in the 7th African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit in Luanda, Angola, marking the 25th anniversary of the AU-EU partnership.

Finland operates as a parliamentary republic, where the Prime Minister serves as Head of Government and oversees daily administration, while the President acts as Head of State with a primarily ceremonial role, including responsibilities in foreign policy and military command.

"Since the dawn of our democracy, Finland has recognised the importance of South Africa's reconstruction and development efforts and has made a meaningful contribution through various development partnership agreements, as well as expanding trade and investment across diverse sectors."

The Deputy President highlighted that bilateral engagement has strengthened recently, especially during the State Visit by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in April 2023.

The country's second-in-command reported that the visit resulted in several tangible and positive outcomes.

These include collaboration on water resource management, the development of educational models for Early Childhood Development, initiatives aimed at supporting out-of-school youth and adult education, and a joint effort to train young peace mediators.

"These practical projects reflect the substance and value of our partnership."

He said yesterday's visit builds on these high-level engagements and serves to further consolidate our bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

"We are encouraged that your delegation includes business leaders seeking to explore new opportunities in smart and sustainable mining, water and built environments, and the development of smart cities."

In addition, he stated that water management and digitalisation remain central pillars of bilateral cooperation.

He referred to the 2023 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on water resources between South Africa and Finland as a significant milestone, particularly emphasising its focus on innovation and technology.

"We also value the Letters of Intent concluded with several municipalities on water resource management."

Minister of Water and Sanitation Penny Majodina's visit to Finland in August 2025, along with the participation of a Finnish delegation in the inaugural Technical Conference of the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA) earlier this month, highlights the strength of our collaboration in this field.

"We appreciate ongoing cooperation in advancing innovation systems and start-up ecosystems. Work continues on digital infrastructure - especially low-cost connectivity in township areas - which will help create an enabling environment for inclusive development. In this regard, we value Finland's active participation in the G20 Digital Economy Working Group."

Beyond strong bilateral ties, Deputy President Mashatile believes the relationship has increasingly evolved into a partnership in support of Africa's broader development priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"South Africa and Finland share the conviction that equitable representation in the United Nations and the wider multilateral system is essential for sustainable peace and development.

"We commend Finland's consistent and principled support for the comprehensive reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, and for its advocacy for a more just, inclusive and rules-based international order."

In addition, he recognised Finland's continued partnership on key global challenges, including the strengthening of multilateralism and international law, peacebuilding and mediation, gender equality and human rights, and the global response to climate change.

"The history of our respective struggles and the lessons drawn from our shared solidarity remind us that, by working together, we can help build a better world - one in which the aspirations of all nations and peoples may be realised."