South Africa: Three Additional Sluice Gates Opened At Vaal Dam

A total of 10 sluice gates are now in operation at the Vaal Dam, after three additional sluice gates opened on Thursday, to manage rising water levels.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) intensified flood management operations at the Vaal Dam by opening three additional sluice gates in response to rising inflows and persistent rainfall across the Vaal River System.

In a statement, the department announced that the gates were being opened in controlled intervals, with two gates opened at 10am and 12pm, and another scheduled to open in the afternoon at 2pm, to safely increase outflows throughout the day and stabilise dam levels.

These latest adjustments follow reopening of four sluice gates on Wednesday, between 10am and 1pm, which increased releases from 325 cubic metres per second (m³/s) to 950 m³/s.

'With today's measured operations, the Vaal Dam will operate with 10 open sluice gates, enabling the department to regulate the rising upstream inflows while ensuring the integrity of key water infrastructure," department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said.

The department also confirmed that there are no changes to operations at Bloemhof Dam, with outflows remaining steady at approximately 1000 m³/s - consistent with last week's adjustments and aligned with current dam safety protocols.

According to the department, both the Vaal and Bloemhof dams remain above 100% due to sustained rainfall this week, necessitating continuous monitoring and proactive intervention.

Mavasa noted that the opening of sluice gates is a standard operating procedure and a critical dam safety measure implemented when water levels rise sharply.

"Controlled releases help prevent overtopping, safeguard the structural integrity of dam infrastructure and protect communities downstream from potential disaster. With increased releases from the Vaal Dam, downstream areas may experience overflowing riverbanks, which could affect infrastructure located in low-lying zones of the floodplain," Mavasa explained.

The department appealed to communities along the Vaal River, particularly those in the Vaal Triangle, Parys, and other riparian settlements, to remain vigilant and monitor rising river levels closely.

"Farmers and residents with pumps, movable equipment, or infrastructure situated close to the water's edge are advised to take immediate steps to secure their assets. Livestock and valuable property should be moved to higher ground."

The Department of Water and Sanitation remains on high alert and will continue to conduct real-time monitoring of inflows at both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams. Further updates will be issued as conditions change.