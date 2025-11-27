Kenya: Senate to Hear Impeachment Charges Against Governor Nyaribo

27 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Senate is set to convene Thursday afternoon to begin hearing the impeachment charges against Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, following a Gazette Notice issued by Speaker Amason Kingi formally summoning senators to the session.

According to the Gazette publication, the sitting will take place at 2:30pm, marking the first official step in the Senate's consideration of the governor's proposed removal from office.

"Pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution and Section 33 of the County Governments Act, I have appointed Thursday, 27th November 2025 at 2:30 p.m. as the sitting convened for the purpose of hearing the charges against Governor Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo," the notice reads.

Kingi is expected to outline procedural directions for the impeachment trial -- including timelines for submissions, presentation of evidence, and whether the hearings will be conducted in plenary or through a special committee.

Governor Nyaribo's impeachment follows a heated session at the Nyamira County Assembly, where 23 MCAs voted in favour of the motion to remove him. The process now moves to the Senate as required under Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, and Senate Standing Orders.

The motion, spearheaded by Bonyamatuta MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accuses the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments and mismanagement of public funds.

This is the third attempt to oust Nyaribo, underscoring increasingly sharp divisions within the county's political leadership.

Once the Senate hearing opens, senators will decide whether to establish a special committee to investigate the charges or proceed with a full plenary hearing.

If upheld by the Senate, the impeachment will see Nyaribo removed from office; if not, he will resume his duties as governor.

The proceedings are expected to draw national attention, with implications for leadership and political stability in Nyamira County.

