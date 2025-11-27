Kenya: CS Wandayi Lauds Peaceful Voting in Ugunja By-Election, Confident of ODM Victory

Ugunja — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on Thursday exuded voiced confidence in the ongoing Ugunja Constituency by-election, praising what he described as a smooth, peaceful and professionally managed exercise.

Wandayi cast his vote at Luanda polling station in Sidindi Ward, where he hailed election officials and security teams for ensuring order since the polls opened at 6am.

"So far, I'm very impressed by the peaceful nature of the exercise," he said.

"I've received reports that the entire constituency commenced voting on time, and it has been peaceful so far."

The CS commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying the commission appeared to have "mastered the game" in conducting elections.

"We have the fullest confidence in the IEBC as currently constituted. There can be no 100% perfection -- there will be teething problems -- but that is the exception rather than the rule."

Wandayi urged Kenyans to allow the Commission space to function independently and warned against undue pressure on electoral officials.

The CS also addressed reports of disturbances in Kasipul, urging restraint among political actors nationwide.

"I want to appeal for calm, not only in Kasipul, but everywhere else," he said.

"Elections cannot be a matter of life and death. Leaders of all political persuasions must lead by example."

He reminded voters that elections are a tool for delivering services, not a trigger for violence, and encouraged losers to accept results peacefully.

Wandayi expressed confidence that ODM would clinch the Ugunja seat, calling the poll "a dress rehearsal" for the 2027 General Election. He forecast strong future support for President William Ruto in the region.

"Here, ODM will win -- I am certain," he said. "The outcome we see this evening will reflect what will happen in 2027. People here will vote 100% for President William Ruto."

Voting is expected to continue until 5pm, with IEBC scheduled to give an official update later in the day.