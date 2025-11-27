South Africa: Cat Matlala Says He Has No Role in Tembisa Hospital Looting Scandal

Vusimuzi Matlala tells the committee his companies only sent quotations and never received payments from any Tembisa Hospital work ever.

The Special Investigating Unit links several Matlala companies to hospital contracts while Parliament questions his ties to syndicates in corruption claims.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala sits in Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre as he faces tough questions about the Tembisa Hospital scandal. He used his appearance before the ad hoc committee on 26 November to deny any part in the alleged looting.

Matlala says recent findings are wrong. He tells Parliament he has nothing to do with the supposed procurement ring at the hospital.

The Special Investigating Unit says three syndicates stole more than R2 billion through rigged tenders and collusion at Tembisa Hospital. Its interim report says companies tied to Matlala received about R13 million from hospital deals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But Matlala insists this is false. He says his companies only sent quotations when asked by the health department. "I was never awarded any contract regarding Tembisa Hospital," he says.

He also says he has not been contacted by detectives or investigators. He refuses to speak further as the inquiry continues.

Matlala pushes back against claims that he is part of a corrupt group with links to public officials and police. Even as the Special Investigating Unit connects him to a syndicate involving Hangwani Maumela, he maintains his innocence.

The inquiry highlights his company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District, which once had a R360 million health services contract with the South African Police Service. That deal was later cancelled after warnings from prosecutors.

Matlala already has a criminal record. He now faces charges including attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. Police say weapons taken from him are tied to murder and attempted murder cases.

The committee continues to sift through evidence as Matlala's answers raise more questions than they settle.