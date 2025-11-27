South Africa: Mayibuye Iafrika in Turmoil As Deputy President Nwedo Starts New Party

Robert Nwedo confirms he has left Mayibuye iAfrika and says he will launch a new political party, with details expected at a media briefing on Monday.

His exit follows the recent dismissal of fellow deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga, leaving the party without a second-in-command as tensions rise.

Robert Nwedo has resigned as deputy president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, throwing the party into deeper turmoil as senior leaders continue to fall out.

Nwedo confirmed to Scrolla Africa on Thursday that he has left Mayibuye IAfrika. He said he is starting a new political party and will hold a media briefing on Monday to explain his plans.

In his official resignation letter dated 25 November 2025, Nwedo writes: "I Robert Nwedo hereby render my resignation as Afrika Mayibuye Movement Deputy President." He continues: "I would like to appreciate and thank the learning and experience gained through my involvement in building Mayibuye."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nwedo says his focus has shifted to organising under the banner of the Maanda Ashu Union of South Africa (Mawusa). "My focus is building an organization that is loyal to the workers and poor citizens in general under the MAWUSA banner," he writes.

He ends his letter with a message to his former comrades, saying: "I wish Mayibuye the best and wish the movement can be steered in the right direction for true total liberation and emancipation of the people."

His departure comes only weeks after fellow deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga was fired.

With both deputies now gone, the party led by Floyd Shivambu faces fresh questions about its future.

Reacting to the news, Mcinga posted on her social media page that Nwedo's exit has shaken her. She wrote that she and Nwedo had built the movement with their own hands and said Mayibuye IAfrika remains her legacy and her revolution.

The resignations of both deputies leave Mayibuye IAfrika without a clear second-in-command. Members now wait to see how Shivambu and the remaining leadership respond as internal battles continue.