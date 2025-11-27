South Africa: Race to Replace Top Prosecutor Shamila Batohi Heats Up

A shortlist of six candidates has been finalised for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions, with interviews scheduled for 10 to 11 December.

The panel, chaired by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, considered 32 applications after reopening nominations to widen the search.

The search for South Africa's next top prosecutor has reached a crucial stage, with six candidates shortlisted for interviews next month.

The panel tasked with finding a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) will interview the shortlisted candidates between 10 and 11 December.

The panel is chaired by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi. It met on 25 November to finalise the shortlist after extending the recruitment process to find more candidates.

Shamila Batohi's contract as NDPP is ending in January 2026, as she will be reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Law bodies were asked to help widen the search through the Legal Practice Council. Nominations closed on 24 November, and 32 applications were received.

The six candidates heading to interviews are:

· Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell - currently Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape. She has held various top positions at the National Prosecuting Authority.

· Advocate Hermione Cronje - an anti-corruption expert working with global organisations. She previously led the Investigating Directorate at the NPA.

· Advocate Andrea Johnson - currently heads the Investigating Directorate. She has also served in top roles at the Directorate of Special Operations and prosecuted organised crime cases.

· Advocate Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile - chairs the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime. She has held several senior roles in the NPA and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

· Advocate Adrian Carl Mopp - currently a Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape. He has served in multiple prosecutorial and legal roles, including with the South African Police Service.

· Advocate Menzi Simelane - a former NDPP and Director-General of the Department of Justice. He now works as an advocate in private practice.

The panel has called on the public to comment on the suitability of the candidates, as part of efforts to keep the process transparent.

The final interviews are expected to shape who leads the National Prosecuting Authority at a time when the justice system faces intense pressure to deliver on high-profile cases.