South Africa: Burst Drainpipe Leaves Durban's Victoria Street Flooding With Sewage

Conditions at Victoria Street in Durban's downtown pose a serious public health hazard, as a major drainpipe that burst months ago continues to leak raw sewage across the pavement. The broken pipe, located near the busy market area, has led to stagnant pools of water that emit a strong, foul odour and attract flies.

Vendors working along the street say they have been experiencing persistent stomach issues, vomiting, and itchy and irritated skin as a result.

Fear for health and livelihoods

Fruit vendor Zinhle Dlamini says her skin has become severely irritated, and she suffers from frequent diarrhoea. "The conditions here are unbearable and dangerous for anyone working here."

Dlamini, who has been selling on this street for the past 10 years, says conditions at the market have always been poor.

"It's shocking that all this time we have to face these conditions. The municipality comes to fix the drains, but the very next day, after the floods and rains, the sewage is back," she tells Health-e News.

The traders Health-e News spoke with say they are worried about losing their income as customers avoid the area. Some have been forced to relocate, reduce stock, or shut down temporarily. Others continue to work because this is their only source of income.

"This place is clearly not healthy for selling food. Customers complain and ask why we are still selling here, but what can we do? We have families to feed," says Dlamini.

Repairs are planned

Durban mayor Cyril Xaba, who is also on the Ethekwini district health committee, acknowledged the ongoing problem, saying that the municipality is aware of the "mess" on Victoria Street and that repairs are planned.

"Some of the blockage is caused by waste being dumped into the sewer by people living on the street," Xaba tells Health-e News.

Ward councillor David Mea, who was part of a walkabout through the area, echoed the mayor's sentiments.

"Durban's drainage system is a serious problem, and people's health is at risk because it is not safe to be exposed to sewage every day. As the new administration, we are working to fix it, but the damage is far worse than we initially expected," he says.

"We are doing everything in our power to restore the city and make it a safer, healthier place for everyone. However, we need the community's help. Our teams clean these areas constantly, but the drains keep getting blocked because people continue to dump waste into the system." - Health-e News