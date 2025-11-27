Sudan: Foreign Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Managing National Affairs Without External Dictates

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim reaffirmed the Sudanese government's firm commitment to its full right to manage the country's political and security affairs without external dictates, underscoring that the Sudanese people have long experience in matters of war and peace and are capable of formulating solutions to the current situation on their own.

Speaking at the 45th Briefing Conference of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Minister noted that although the war imposed on Sudan has caused extensive destruction, the greater jeopardy lay in the treachery committed by some Sudanese individuals with external support.

Ambassador Salim stressed that all regional and international initiatives concerning the Sudanese crisis must be approached from a single perspective, affirming that "no one can impose on Sudan a solution that does not reflect the aspirations of its people." He added: "We are the only country in Africa that has experienced wars and forged peace agreements--from the 1972 accord to 2005, and the subsequent entitlements that followed."

The Foreign Minister said that the broad people's support for the armed forces was the key reason behind halting the militia's advance in several areas, most notably in Al-Gezira State. He pointed out that the international community exerted no pressure to stop the violations until the armed forces imposed the Jeddah Agreement by force on the ground.

"We are the stakeholders, and our responsibility as a state and as an armed forces is to protect the land," he asserted, rejecting any attempts to label the armed forces otherwise or link them to political entities. He clarified that Sudan went to the Jeddah platform under American and Saudi sponsorship, accepted its outcomes, and will not allow its terms to be selectively narrated or any party to issue documents without consulting the Sudanese government.

Salim praised the recent international efforts and visits to Sudan, expressing appreciation for UN officials who inspected conflict areas, and singled out organizations that showed great sympathy with the Sudanese people. He also saluted Sudanese abroad who, he said, reflected the conscience of the Sudanese people and influenced the positions of many countries.

The Foreign Minister called for the application of international law against foreign mercenaries, whose presence he said is documented by international bodies, stressing the necessity for the international and regional community to designate the militia as a terrorist organization.