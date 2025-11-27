Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Sudan's Commitment to Strengthening Cooperation With Italy

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris affirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral cooperation between Sudan and Italy in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries. He praised the Italian government's initiative, "Italy for Sudan," launched to support Sudan.

This came during his meeting today at his office in Port Sudan with the Italian Ambassador to Sudan, Michele Tomasi. The meeting addressed the developments in Sudan, particularly the humanitarian situation in light of violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. The Prime Minister called on the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibility by taking the necessary measures to condemn the crimes and atrocities of the RSF militia and to designate it as a terrorist organization.

The Italian Ambassador to Sudan, in turn, reaffirmed Italy's support for international efforts to achieve peace in Sudan through a comprehensive political process led by the Sudanese themselves.