Sudan: Prime Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection Visit to Port Sudan International Airport

26 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris paid a visit to the Port Sudan International Airport on Wednesday as part of a series of surprise inspection visits he initiated in recent days to assess firsthand the level of services provided by various government facilities to citizens.

During the visit, Dr. Kamil Idris met with the Director of Port Sudan International Airport, Lieutenant General Yahya Ahmed Mohamed Ali, as well as the airport's Customs and Passport directors.

His Excellency inspected airport operations and the procedures in place for organizing and regulating passenger movement, while reviewing the quality of services provided to travellers.

He also toured the arrival and departure lounges, as well as the passport and customs sections, to observe work procedures and ensure compliance with safety and security standards at the airport, stressing that there will be no compromise regarding the safety and security of citizens and the airport.

His Excellency directed the development and upgrading of the airport, including improving maintenance and cleanliness, considering it a civilizational gateway for the country.

He listened to travellers' opinions and feedback, reaffirming the government's commitment at the highest levels to provide services to citizens efficiently, effectively, and in an organized manner that meets their expectations and preserves their dignity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.