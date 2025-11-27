Sudan: Prime Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection Visit to Port Sudan International Airport

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris paid a visit to the Port Sudan International Airport on Wednesday as part of a series of surprise inspection visits he initiated in recent days to assess firsthand the level of services provided by various government facilities to citizens.

During the visit, Dr. Kamil Idris met with the Director of Port Sudan International Airport, Lieutenant General Yahya Ahmed Mohamed Ali, as well as the airport's Customs and Passport directors.

His Excellency inspected airport operations and the procedures in place for organizing and regulating passenger movement, while reviewing the quality of services provided to travellers.

He also toured the arrival and departure lounges, as well as the passport and customs sections, to observe work procedures and ensure compliance with safety and security standards at the airport, stressing that there will be no compromise regarding the safety and security of citizens and the airport.

His Excellency directed the development and upgrading of the airport, including improving maintenance and cleanliness, considering it a civilizational gateway for the country.

He listened to travellers' opinions and feedback, reaffirming the government's commitment at the highest levels to provide services to citizens efficiently, effectively, and in an organized manner that meets their expectations and preserves their dignity.