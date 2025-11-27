Sudan: Kassala to Host Conference On Justice and Rule of Law

Kassala, 26-11-2025 (SUNA) - Kassala State will host a Conference on Justice and the Rule of Law on Friday and Saturday, 28-29 November, organized by the Ministry of Justice under the theme: "Towards a State of Law and Institutions." The event will feature the participation of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice, and several representatives of judicial and legal bodies from both the federal level and the states.

Kassala's Legal Administration has completed preparations for the conference, which will discuss 13 working papers. The Acting Wali of Kassala, Major General (Retired) Al-Sadiq Mohamed Al-Azraq, reviewed the arrangements during his meeting with the state's Legal Administration delegation, led by its director, Dr. Abdelilah Zein Al-Abidin, in the presence of a federal ministry delegation.

Dr. Zein Al-Abidin said the conference will address constitutional and legal reforms across the country, internal reforms within the Ministry of Justice, and the work of specialized directorates in the Ministry and the states. The event will also feature former legal experts from the Ministry as well as specialists from Kassala. He added: "We expect the conference to succeed in advancing the country's legal agenda and enabling the Ministry of Justice to perform its roles in the coming days."

The Wali of Kassala emphasized the conference's importance in consolidating the values of justice and law and implementing necessary reforms for the country's governance. He noted that the significance of the event lies in the papers to be presented and discussed by experts, consultants, and legal professionals, which are expected to produce key recommendations. The Wali welcomed all participants from various sectors.