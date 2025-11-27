East Africa: Ministry of Education Participates in Fifth International Safe Schools Conference in Nairobi At Comesa Invitation

Ministry of Education Participates in Fifth International Safe Schools Conference in Nairobi at COMESA Invitation

- The Ministry of Education and National Orientation participated in the Fifth International Conference on Safe Schools, held in Nairobi, Kenya, at the invitation of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). The conference brought together numerous United Nations agencies and regional organizations.

In Sudan's address to the conference, delivered by the Director of the Early Childhood Center, Dr. Hala Khalafallah, she expressed gratitude to the Republic of Kenya for hosting the event and to the organizers for inviting the Ministry of Education and National Orientation to participate in this crucial forum, which focuses on education safety, school security, and child protection--issues of critical importance for Sudan during this pivotal period in the education sector.

Dr. Hala highlighted the destruction inflicted on educational institutions and the displacement of students due to the actions of "rogue militias" supported by certain regional actors. She commended United Nations-affiliated organizations for their efforts to support education and sustain learning continuity despite the challenges faced by the Ministry. She called on organizations and donors to continue and expand their support until Sudan's education system stabilizes.

She further urged donors to prioritize early childhood programs, noting that militias committed atrocities in El-Fashir, resulting in the displacement of children and the killing of mothers. She also appealed for support for teacher training, both within Sudan and abroad, to enable expertise exchange and benefit from the experiences of countries that have faced similar challenges.

Sudan's intervention at the conference elicited strong engagement from participants.

The conference will continue until Thursday, concluding with a final session to present recommendations and resolutions.