Ghana: Teacher Unions Threaten Action Over Unpaid Allowances

26 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Three major teacher unions in Ghana are demanding immediate payment of owed allowances, warning that the government's failure to pay could lead to industrial unrest.

The unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (PRETAG) have written a strongly worded letter to the Minister of Education, expressing their "strongest displeasure."

The dispute centers on two specific allowances, the Continuous Professional Development Allowance (CPDA) and the Continuous Development In-Service Allowance (CDISA).

According to the unions, a formal agreement signed in 2024 guaranteed that these payments would be made in November 2025.

However, the Controller and Accountant General's Department recently announced it cannot pay the allowances this month, breaking the agreement.

In their letter, the teacher groups are holding the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Education Service, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Controller and Accountant General's Department responsible for the problem.

They called on the Education Minister to step in and ensure the money is paid as promised.

