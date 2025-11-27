Ghana: Police Arrest Twenty Seven Suspects in Major Operation Against Drug Peddling in Northern Region

The Northern Regional Police Command has announced the arrest of twenty seven people in a major operation targeting drug peddling and related crimes in Tamale and nearby communities.

The Command explained that the arrests were made on November 19, during coordinated swoops carried out with support from the IGP's Special Operations Team.

It noted that the suspects, including Iddrisu Abdul Bassit, Iddrisu Sadick, Yawuza Hishan, Yakubu Yussif, Alhassan Abukari, Mutaru Daniel Fisco, Ibrahim Abdul Wakil, Hawa Abdul Rahman, Latifa Iddrisu, Mariam Fuseini, Ibrahim Sadia, Alima Iddrisu, Issah Latifa and others yet to be identified, were picked up at several drug hotspots.

According to the police, officers recovered dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, packaged in polythene bags, along with five motorbikes believed to have been used to support the illegal trade.

The Command stated that additional operations in other parts of the metropolis also resulted in more arrests, bringing the total number to twenty seven.

It confirmed that all the suspects have been handed over to the Northern Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit to assist with investigations.

It further disclosed that nine suspects, made up of five females and four males, appeared before the Tamale Circuit Court on charges of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

One more suspect faced charges of unlawful possession of arms and ammunition. They all pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

The police added that the remaining eighteen suspects have been remanded into custody as investigations continue.