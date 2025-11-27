East Africa: Annual Conference of East Africa Law Society Underway in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The 30th Annual Conference of the East Africa Law Society (EALS), which aims to celebrate 30 years of promoting the rule of law and regional integration within the East African legal community, is underway in Addis Ababa.

Opening the Leading Law Firms Forum in Addis Ababa today, Ethiopian Federal Bar Association President Tewodros Getachew said Ethiopia has been undertaking massive legal reforms, especially since 2018, with the aim of modernizing the legal framework, improve access to justice, and strengthen the rule of law.

These reforms significantly encourage lawyers by establishing a more independent and regulated profession.

For the president, the progress of Ethiopia's Federal Bar Association is an excellent demonstration of a major achievement of the legal reform undergoing in the country.

The current legal reforms also recognize the Ethiopian Federal Bar Association as one of the five core justice institutions in Ethiopia.

"Our theme of the year: Three Decades of Promoting Rule of Law, Regional Integration and Legal Profession in East Africa gives us the chance to reflect on the journey and contribute to the rule of law."

The President further notes that Ethiopia is not only the home for numerous international organizations, but also a home for Pan-Africanism.

He noted that one cannot possibly talk about Pan-Africanism without remembering Ethiopia's role.

East Africa Law Society President, Ramadhan Abubakar, said the annual conference is remarkable not only in scale, but in ambition.

Over the coming days, more than 1,000 delegates, judges, policymakers, lawyers, academics, and global thought leaders will engage in dialogue that spans infrastructure, finance, family wealth, governance, digital, innovation and women's leadership in law.

Leading Law Firms' Forum, the Women Lawyers' Forum, the Young Lawyers' Forum, and the Rule of Law Section are among the thematic areas of discussions.

Accordingly, many other topics will also be discussed, featuring a platform of international panelists who excel in their specific fields as the conference will also serve to chart the next chapter of the legal profession in the region.