Ethiopia: France Expresses Admiration for Magnitude, Speed of Ethiopia's Transformation

Addis Ababa — France's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Representative to the African Union, Ambassador Alexis Lamek, has expressed his admiration for the magnitude and speed of Ethiopia's transformation under the Prosperity Party leadership.

Deputy President and General Secretary of the ruling Prosperity Party, Adem Farah, received Alexis Lamek, French Ambassador to Ethiopia and Representative to the African Union, along with his delegation, at the Party Headquarters.

According to the information posted on Prosperity Party social media, Ambassador Lamek praised the visible improvements in institutional efficiency, expanding infrastructure networks, and rapid urban renewal --especially the remarkable transformation of Addis Ababa in just eighteen months.

"Ethiopia is making a huge transformation in history," he remarked, acknowledging the Prosperity Party as a vital engine of political reform, economic revitalization, and proactive international engagement.

The meeting underscored the remarkable depth, longevity, and dynamism of Ethio-France relations --ties that officially began in 1897 and continue to evolve in scope, substance, and strategic significance.

Both sides reflected on the multifaceted character of this partnership, rooted in geostrategic cooperation, infrastructural collaboration, cultural exchanges, and institutional development, it was stated.

Ethiopia and France have long worked together to strengthen regional connectivity, most notably through the historic Ethio-Djibouti railway, one of the earliest symbols of economic alliance between the two nations.

Regarding cultural diplomacy, institutions such as the Alliance Éthio-Française, Lycée Guébré-Mariem, and the prestigious Notre Dame School stand as living legacies of a relationship grounded in mutual respect and cultural enrichment. These institutions continue to nurture generations, deepen people-to-people ties, and reflect France's enduring commitment to Ethiopia's educational and cultural landscape.

In recent years, Ethio-France relations have reached unprecedented levels, reinforced by strong political goodwill between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron's multiple visits to Ethiopia and the leaders' regular engagements at multilateral platforms --including the recent G20 Summit-- demonstrate the elevated strategic trust between the two nations.

France's support for Ethiopia's reform agenda, cultural heritage preservation, good governance initiatives, democratization efforts, technological advancement, institution building, and broader nation-state consolidation marks a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Ambassador Lamek, pledged France's continued commitment to deepening cooperation with both the Ethiopian government and the Prosperity Party --particularly in the areas of democratization, institutional strengthening, cultural exchanges, party diplomacy, and Ethiopia's peaceful and principled pursuit of sustainable sea access.

On his part, Deputy President and General Secretary of Prosperity Party, Adem Farah provided Ambassador Lamek with an extensive briefing on Ethiopia's transformative reforms across political, economic, social, and diplomatic spheres.

He highlighted how the Prosperity Party is steering these nationwide changes through the guiding principle: "a resilient party for a resilient state and nation." This vision is reflected in unprecedented political openness--opposition leaders now hold seven ministerial posts, civic organizations have expanded by more than 200 percent, and public institutions increasingly reflect inclusivity without compromising meritocracy.

During the discussion, major institutional reforms were also emphasized. The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), now strengthened in capacity and independence, is preparing to oversee credible 7th General Elections. The National Dialogue Commission, empowered to lead Ethiopia's first-ever comprehensive national dialogue, represents a historic effort to address grievances and promote durable unity. Women and youth empowerment have reached historic highs, with nearly half of the Cabinet and the House of People's Representatives now composed of women leaders.

Efforts to harmonize diversity and unity through the national mottos "Unity in Diversity" and "Building the Grand National Narrative" were also highlighted as central to Ethiopia's ongoing state-building efforts.

Adem reaffirmed that both the government and the Party are diligently preparing to meet their dual responsibilities of facilitating a fair electoral process and competing effectively in the upcoming national election.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to broaden collaboration through follow-up engagements, exchange programs, and new avenues of partnership across multiple levels. As Ethiopia and France chart an ambitious future together, their historic friendship continues to deepen in purpose, mutual respect, and strategic vision.