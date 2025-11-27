East Africa: Ethiopia's G20 Participation Showcases Growing International Influence - IFA

Addis Ababa — The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) stated that Ethiopia's recent participation in the G20 summit in South Africa is a significant showcase of the country's diplomatic capacity and growing influence in the international arena,

Jafar Bedru, Executive Director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), told ENA that Ethiopia's influence at global stage has reinforced.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, along with his delegation, attended the G20 Summit and held successful discussions on the sidelines with leaders of several countries and international institutions.

G20 countries collectively represent 80 percent of the world's economy; Jafar noted adding that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's bilateral discussions during the conference would drive further strengthening of financial collaboration and diplomatic relations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Specifically, he emphasized that in his address to the conference, the Prime Minister underscored that Ethiopia and the African continent are on a high-growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister informed G20 participants that Ethiopia is registering remarkable achievements in key sectors such as urban development, agriculture, manufacturing industry, and digitalization.

"Thus, Ethiopia is creating a positive impact in promoting Africa's development agendas beyond its national interests at international forums," Jafar underscored.

It is known that Ethiopia has become a member of BRICS following an invitation from member countries.