Africa: Ethiopia to Host 4th International Symposium of African Constitutional Courts

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will host the 4th International Symposium of African Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions, the Council of Constitutional Inquiry (CCI) announced.

At a press briefing today, Dessalegn Weyessa, Director General of the CCI Secretariat, said the event opens on 28 November 2025 at the African Union Assembly Hall.

The symposium's theme is "Constitutionalism and State Building."

More than 22 African constitutional court leaders are expected to attend.

Observers and guests include delegations from Russia and Turkey, representatives from Spain and Latvia, the head of the World Law Foundation, the Constitutional Presidents Association of Hebrew Americans and other international participants.

Judges, legal experts and officials from international organisations will also take part.

Dessalegn said Ethiopia will present its experience in constitutional interpretation since the founding of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Constitution.

The programme includes more than a dozen research papers on related topics. Delegates have started arriving and will visit sites in Addis Ababa during the meeting.

He said organizers have completed preparations to ensure the symposium runs smoothly.