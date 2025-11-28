Rwanda: Clarity On HIV Treatment Continuation Is Important Despite Halt in USAID Funding

opinion

For years, Rwanda has built one of Africa's most reliable HIV treatment systems, a system that has allowed many patients like Mutsinzi to reclaim their lives.

When Mutsinzi started antiretroviral therapy (ARVs) in 2017, his health transformed dramatically. From a frail 40 kilogrammes to a healthy 70, he became living proof of what uninterrupted treatment can achieve.

That is why the rumours earlier this year -- whispers that ARVs might stop being distributed because of the freeze in USAID funding -- were so deeply unsettling.

Fear spread quickly in communities, and for people whose lives depend on consistent medication, uncertainty becomes more than an inconvenience; it becomes a threat. Some, like Mutsinzi, even began rationing their treatment in a desperate attempt to "make it last."

The good news is that these fears, though understandable, have not materialised. Government officials and health workers have been clear: Rwanda has not experienced any national stock-out of ARVs, and treatment continues to be free and widely available.

Even when USAID funding was halted, the country's HIV services did not collapse. Core prevention and treatment activities continued uninterrupted, a testament to Rwanda's strong decentralised health system, digital monitoring tools, and laboratory networks.

But while reassurance is important, the anxiety itself exposes a deeper truth: long-term planning for HIV services is not optional; it is essential.

Rwanda's HIV programme supports nearly 230,000 people, with 96.9% on treatment, one of the highest coverage rates in the world.

Maintaining that progress requires predictable financing, resilient supply chains, and constant communication to counter misinformation.

The government's decision to allocate Rwf 2.8 billion for ARV procurement in the 2025/2026 budget is an important signal of local commitment, but sustained investment, both domestic and international, remains crucial.

The brief panic earlier this year should serve as a reminder that health systems are built on trust as much as they are on infrastructure.

When funding sources shift, or when rumours spread, people living with HIV feel the tremors first. Continued clarity, transparency, and community engagement will be just as important as medicine itself.

Rwanda has made remarkable progress, but long-term stability is the only way to protect it.