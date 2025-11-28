Rwanda: Ugandan Firm Takes Over Kigali Fashion Week On Seven-Year Deal

Rwanda's premier fashion event, Kigali Fashion Week, is making a major comeback after a two-year hiatus.

It will, however, be under new management after event founder John Bunyeshuli handed it over to Uganda-based firm, LG Events, after signing a seven-year agreement.

"I am in my 50s and I am running out of energy. I believe the new management is going to keep the legacy we have built," said Bunyeshuli during a handover ceremony on November 26.

George Lugorobi, LG Events Production and Creative Director, thanked Bunyeshuli for creating a respected platform that showcased Rwandan and African designers, while outlining an ambitious new vision for the event's future.

Under the theme "Rebirth: Culture Meets Elegance," Lugorobi believes that the deal will position Kigali as an African fashion capital by May 2026.

"This plan emphasizes sustainable fashion, cultural storytelling, and world-class production while treating creativity as an economic driver," Lugorobi said.

"LG Events Rwanda will build toward the main event through a series of preliminary activities, focusing on designer support, digital integration, cross-border collaboration, and attracting investors."

He further framed this as a collaborative effort that belongs to the entire community--designers, media, industry leaders, and fashion enthusiasts--inviting everyone to help shape the next chapter of African fashion from Kigali.

Kigali Fashion Week, arguably one of Rwanda's biggest fashion events, last took place in 2020 when it marked its 10th anniversary.

The event has since been on hold, primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ebola outbreak in Uganda. Organisers rebranded it as Kigali International Fashion Week in 2023 and focused on hosting similar events outside the country particularly in London, Uganda, and Tokyo among other cities.

Under the new management, the revitalized event will return on May 30, 2026, at Zaria Court under the theme "Rebirth: Culture Meets Elegance," promising a comprehensive celebration that extends beyond traditional runway presentations.