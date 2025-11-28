Ethiopia Invites German Investors to Explore Diverse Opportunities

Addis Ababa — State Minister of Finance, Semereta Sewasew, invited German investors to explore the abundant opportunities within Ethiopia's dynamic, reforming economy.

Speaking at the 2025 Ethiopia-Germany Business Forum in Berlin, Semereta highlighted Ethiopia's ambitious six-year Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, which is actively focused on stabilizing the macroeconomic environment, modernizing the economy, and strengthening the private sector's role.

State Minister Semereta emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to creating a predictable and enabling investment environment by restructuring state-owned enterprises, liberalizing key sectors such as telecom, energy, air transport, banking, and logistics, and advancing regulatory reforms to strengthen contract enforcement and intellectual property protection.

The high-level Forum, organized by the Government of Germany in collaboration with Afrika-Verein and DIHK, brought together senior policymakers and key business leaders. The event served to reaffirm the long-standing partnership between the two nations, emphasizing shared priorities for industrial cooperation and sustainable economic growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

State Minister Semereta was joined by a high-level Ethiopian delegation, including State Ministers from Agriculture, Industry, and Justice, who engaged with German counterparts to discuss specific opportunities and the evolving regulatory framework.

She highlighted progress in key areas, including stabilizing inflation, strengthening foreign reserves, and boosting investor confidence. Institutional modernization was also a key point, with the State Minister noting the establishment of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange and the expansion of digital public services like e-tax systems and online business registration.

State Minister Semereta reaffirmed Ethiopia's openness to investment and collaboration, inviting German companies to be active participants in the country's ongoing economic transformation.

She also extended an invitation to the Invest in Ethiopia High-Level Business Forum 2026 for investors seeking to establish further partnerships.

The Forum provided a platform for direct business-to-business engagement, with German business leaders expressing optimism about the investment climate and pointing to opportunities in renewable energy, manufacturing, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, and agro-processing.

Niels Annen, State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, underscored Germany's interest in deepening technological cooperation, recognizing Ethiopia's reform trajectory and its potential as a gateway to regional African markets.