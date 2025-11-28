Somalia: Somaliland, U.S. Deepen Security Cooperation During Africom Commander's Visit to Hargeisa, Berbera

27 November 2025
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa/Berbera — A senior U.S. military and diplomatic delegation visited Somaliland on Wednesday for high-level security talks and an assessment of strategic infrastructure along the Red Sea corridor.

Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) received AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Justin Davis, and a large U.S. delegation at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa for a wide-ranging strategic dialogue.

President Abdillahi said the talks focused on expanding cooperation in several priority areas.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Today, I received AFRICOM Commander Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Justin Davis, and a large U.S. delegation in Hargeisa. Our discussions focused on strengthening security cooperation, protecting Red Sea maritime routes, and enhancing counterterrorism efforts in the region. I highlighted Somaliland's stability, democratic governance, and strategic location, and affirmed Somaliland's readiness to deepen collaboration in security, economic development, and investment," the president said.

Following the meeting, the U.S. delegation travelled to Berbera for a detailed tour of Berbera Airport, Berbera International Airport, the Port of Berbera, and coastal security installations. The inspection offered U.S. officials a first-hand view of Somaliland's expanding security capabilities and its geostrategic importance along one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

U.S. officials noted that Somaliland's location on the Red Sea, combined with its record of internal stability, makes it a valuable partner for regional and maritime security at a time of rising geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa.

The visit further underscores Washington's growing interest in Somaliland's reliability as a security ally and its capacity to safeguard international shipping routes linking the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and wider Indo-Pacific trade networks.

More updates expected -- Horndiplomat.

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.