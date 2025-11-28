Kenya: Homa Bay - Gun Stolen From MP Kaluma's Bodyguard Recovered After Chaotic Polling-Day Clash

Kisumu — Police in Homa Bay have recovered a firearm stolen from a security officer attached to Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma following a chaotic confrontation at Agoro Sare Primary School on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the height of voting, triggering a rapid security response and a constituency-wide operation to trace the weapon.

County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem confirmed the recovery, saying the firearm was found abandoned within the area after an intensive search backed by intelligence teams and community informers.

"We immediately launched a coordinated operation after the firearm was reported stolen.

Through intelligence gathering and support from informers, we managed to recover the firearm where it had been dumped," said Koilem.

According to the police, 23 suspects were arrested, while 11 vehicles and two motorcycles were seized as investigators probed the group that allegedly attacked the legislator and his security team.

Koilem described the recovery as a significant breakthrough but added that detectives are now focused on reconstructing the events that led to the confrontation.

"The firearm will undergo ballistic analysis to determine whether it was used at any point after being snatched. We want to establish the full chain of events and ensure that all involved are held accountable," he said.

The clash erupted when Kaluma -- serving as the ODM party's chief agent at the polling centre -- reportedly spotted an approaching convoy he believed belonged to ODM candidate Boyd Were and moved forward to receive them.

However, the entourage was instead linked to independent candidate Philip Aroko.

Police say the two politicians greeted each other moments before the situation turned violent. Kaluma was struck at the back of the head amid the ensuing row, and his bodyguard's firearm was wrestled away in the confusion.

"It was an unexpected incident. The officers on the ground were caught off guard,"

the commander noted. "We did not anticipate such hostility, especially between individuals who appeared cordial moments earlier."

The suspects are set to be arraigned in court on Friday as investigations continue.