Mozambique: Port Denies Supplying Military Equipment to Israel

27 November 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC). which operates the port of Maputo, has categorically denied a story circulating on social media, claiming that the port is being used to supply lethal military equipment to Israel.

The NGO "Environmental Justice' claimed that a ship, the Portuguese registered "MV Holder G', had put into the port of Maputo with a cargo of 440 tonnes of military equipment intended for the Israeli arms producer, Ebit Systems which it described as "a central pillar of the genocide under way in Gaza'.

It alleged that the cargo included artillery shells, components of mortar shells, and military grade steel used in the genocide, in the illegal occupation and in the Israeli apartheid regime'.

But the MPDC says that neither Environmental Justice nor any other organisation contacted it about the "Holger G'.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MPDC said "our navigation control systems confirm that the ship mentioned in the report did not dock at any terminal in Maputo Port'.

The records, it added, "indicate only that the ship was anchored on 19 November at Buoy N1 (30 nautical miles, or 55 kilometres from our quays, at the northern limit of the access channel), where it carried out solely a bunkering (fuel supply) operation through the vessel "CPG Alma' (this is a tanker sailing under the flag of Liberia.

After that operation, the MPDC said, the ship departed at 06.12 on 20 November.

The statement added that Maputo Port "reaffirms its commitment to rigorous compliance with the international norms applicable to port operations, maintaining complete transparency and traceability in all movements registered in its areas of jurisdiction'.

MPDC noted that none of the media contacted it about the ship to hear the port's version of events before publishing the story.

According to maritime tracking services, the destination of the "Holder G' is Port Said in Egypt.

