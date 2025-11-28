Mozambique: To Disburse 2.9 Million Dollars for Young People Affected By Terrorism

Maputo — The Norwegian government has pledged to disburse 2.9 million US dollars aimed at supporting vulnerable young people affected by Islamist terrorism in some districts of the northern Mozambican provinces of Nampula and Cabo Delgado.

The project, which aims to support children and teenagers, will be carried out by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). For the project implementation, the Norwegian government and UNICEF signed on Wednesday a cooperation addendum in order to cover 10,000 young people, including children previously associated with armed groups.

According to Egil Thorsás, the Norwegian Ambassador to Mozambique, the support represents not only additional funding but also a political commitment to the future of communities affected by violent extremism.

"Investing in adolescents and young people is investing in the future of Mozambique and in the long-term peace, prosperity, and stability of the region. Thousands of young people face daily threats of armed violence, forced recruitment, and displacement, but continue to demonstrate resilience and potential to contribute to the country's development', he said.

"The future of these people depends on urgent action to protect them, address vulnerabilities and create pathways to stability and opportunity. The primary responsibility for ensuring responses lies with the Mozambican government, while partners such as Norway reinforce these efforts', he added.

At least half of the beneficiaries are girls and young women, considered among the groups most exposed to risks of exploitation and violence.

For her part, the UNICEF representative in Mozambique, Mary Eagleton, highlighted the results achieved in the first phase of the partnership, especially in Cabo Delgado.

"Over 48,000 children and 42,000 adults have directly benefited from our initiatives, including safe access to education, protection and social services,' she stated.

"The joint actions allowed for the reintegration of 131 children associated with armed groups, offered psychosocial support to more than 12,000 children, and ensured the birth registration of more than 5,000 minors', she said.

"Even in the face of these adversities, we reaffirm our commitment so that every child and every young person can reach their maximum potential', Eagleton added.

The second phase of the programe begins in January 2026 and will last 18 months. It will be implemented in the districts of Ancuabe, in Cabo Delgado, and Memba and Eráti, in Nampula.

According to UNICEF education specialist Martina Zavagli, these districts were chosen because they present high levels of youth vulnerability.

"Memba and Ancuabe are priorities due to the need for opportunities for young people; Eráti was included due to the worsening local situation,' she explained.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in abo Delgado, where at least 4,500 people have been killed and over one million displaced.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been warning that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially in Nampula. The latest attacks against Memba give a clear indication that the jihadists are moving southwards, into the Nampula coastal districts.

