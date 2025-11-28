Tunisia Frees Prominent Commentator Sonia Dahmani

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the Thursday release of Tunisian commentator and lawyer Sonia Dahmani, who had been held since May 2024 over comments made during a television appearance, and calls on authorities to clarify the conditions of her release and ensure she can work and move freely.

Dahmani -- this year's International Press Freedom Award (IPFA) honoree -- has become a symbol of Tunisia's escalating repression of independent voices. She was arrested after authorities accused her of "spreading false information," part of a broader pattern in which officials have increasingly relied on restrictive legislation to silence dissent and intimidate critical commentators.

Her release comes on the same day the European Parliament adopted a resolution expressing deep concern over Tunisia's deteriorating press freedom climate and urging authorities to free Dahmani and other detained journalists.

Despite her return home, key details surrounding her release remain unclear. Dahmani's sister, Ramla Dahmani, told CPJ "I spoke with Sonia by phone moments after learning the news, and she told me that she had been informed only minutes beforehand of the release and without explanation". She added, "Sonia is home, at least."

Several media outlets reported that Dahmani was released conditionally, though authorities have not disclosed any terms. However, her lawyer, Sami Ben Ghazi, told CPJ her release is "unconditional". He explained that "the remaining charges were not dropped, she is still facing three trials, one of them tomorrow morning."

Dahmani faces two other outstanding cases that carry potential sentences of 20 years combined under the same cybercrime law, Benghazi said, and adding that "her release did not mention that she can't travel or work."

"While we welcome the release of Sonia Dahmani, Tunisian authorities must go further and immediately drop all remaining charges," said CPJ Deputy Advocacy Director, EU Tom Gibson. "Authorities should end the judicial harassment of journalists that undermines press freedom and violates fundamental rights, and uphold Tunisia's international commitments to protect press freedom."

CPJ continues to monitor press freedom developments in Tunisia and calls on authorities to drop all remaining restrictions on independent reporting.