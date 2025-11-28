Namibia Decides ...'Democracy Has Taken Place'

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has described the voting process as an illustration of Namibia's democracy. She said this when she cast her vote for the 2025 Regional Council and Local Authorities elections yesterday morning at the Emma Hoogenoot Primary School polling station in Windhoek.

She described the turnout at the polling station as satisfactory.

"I am sure the mood where I am at this station is the mood all over the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

When Namibians come for elections, they are so relaxed. It is like coming for a party. People are talking, they are joking and they are laughing, and that is how we can consolidate our democracy," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"At the polling station where I am, people have really come out.

This is the power that you have," she said.

Also voting at the same polling station was her husband and First Gentleman, retired Lieutenant General Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, as well as Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

Kunene polling successful

Voting in the Kunene region proceeded smoothly yesterday, with all polling stations opening on time and no major disruptions reported throughout the day. Regional Electoral Officer Mike Nganjone said the process remained steady, well-organised and free of serious technical or logistical challenges.

Nganjone, who monitored several stations early in the morning, confirmed that every polling team in Kunene reported timely opening, marking what he described as a "strong and efficient start" to the election.

While early queues were moderate, a steady flow of voters continued casting ballots throughout the day. Nganjone said turnout was expected to rise later in the afternoon as more residents made their way to polling points after work or travel commitments.

Although some regions experienced the freezing of devices in the morning, Kunene did not record major technical setbacks.

Nganjone said only minor glitches were noticed at the start of the day, mainly involving the verification tablets, but all were resolved quickly.

"I'm very happy with the momentum at which the poll was conducted," he said. Nganjone said Kunene had sufficient ballot materials throughout the day. However, the region continued monitoring supplies closely, especially in areas where turnout increased unexpectedly.

Many parts of Kunene lack reliable network coverage, which can complicate communication between polling teams. To handle this, Nganjone said he remained in network-accessible areas for most of the morning to ensure teams could reach him if problems arose.

"For those polling stations without a network, officials usually move to an area where they With the polls running smoothly and no major challenges recorded by midday, Nganjone expressed confidence in the region's preparedness and the professionalism of polling teams. "I'm very happy with the momentum at which the poll is being conducted," he said.

Although voters continued to turn out across Kunene, Nganjone say, they remain alert and ready to address any issues that may arise throughout the day.

Elderly, disabled voters prioritised in Omusati

Elderly voters, pensioners and people with disabilities received special treatment at various polling stations across the Omusati region yesterday, a gesture that residents widely praised as both respectful and necessary.

The region recorded a calm, well-organised and efficient voting process during the Regional and Local Authority Elections, with many noting improved coordination compared to last year's presidential polls.

At the Ombalantu Traditional Authority polling station, elderly voters were ushered to the front of the line moments after arriving. Ndeitala Erastus, who accompanied his grandmother, said he was impressed by the way officials handled vulnerable groups. "They assisted my grandmother immediately. It shows true respect for our elders," he said.

He added that such treatment encourages families to accompany their elderly to vote without fear of long delays or discomfort.

At Nuuyoma Secondary School in Oshikuku, presiding officer Valeria Josefat said her team was fully prepared to prioritise elderly citizens and people living with disabilities.

"Everything is running smoothly, and we make sure they are helped first so they don't stand for too long," she said.

Josefat added that this year's process was noticeably quicker due to increased staffing and clear guidelines shared among the polling team.

Residents at Tsandi Community Hall also applauded the special attention given to pensioners.

Many were guided straight to the front, ensuring a shorter and more comfortable voting experience. Naango Nakale appreciated the consideration shown. "They are treating the elderly very well. It makes voting easier and it shows dignity," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For first-time voters, the positive environment also created a sense of reassurance. Selma Nangolo, voting for the first time at Tsandi, said seeing officials assist elderly people and the disabled made her feel confident in the process.

"I was nervous at first, but the way they helped everyone especially the elderly made me feel safe," she said. Presiding officers across Omusati said the smooth flow was the result of improved planning and the availability of multiple polling stations within constituencies.

At Tsandi, presiding officer David Heita said there were no major delays throughout the day. "There have been no hiccups so far. The turnout is steady and people are moving through peacefully," he said.

ECN presser

Meanwhile, during a press briefing, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Elsie Nghikembua said that the previous turnout needs to be improved.

"In 2020, the turnout was very poor, and we really hope that it is going to be better this time around," she said. There was a 38.26% turnout for the 2020 Regional Council polls while there was a 43.17% turnout for the Local Authority elections.