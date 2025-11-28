Uganda: New Female Inmates' Ward At Luzira Prison Set for Commissioning

27 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has completed a modern housing facility for female inmates at Luzira Women Prison, marking a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to ease congestion and improve conditions for women in detention.

The new one-floor storied ward--now fully complete and awaiting commissioning--has the capacity to accommodate 350 inmates. UPS officials say the facility was designed to offer "modern, secure and dignified conditions" for women, a group often overlooked in correctional infrastructure development.

According to prison authorities, the structure is equipped with first-class sanitary installations, enhanced ventilation, and spacious circulation areas to ensure comfort and humane accommodation.

The bed units are neatly arranged to promote orderliness and better management of living spaces.

Additional features include dedicated washing zones, secure storage spaces, private bathing facilities, and lighting systems tailored to the needs of female inmates.

Officials say the new ward is a reflection of the Prisons Service's commitment to meeting international standards. The development aligns with the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, which emphasise gender-sensitive facilities and humane treatment of all inmates.

UPS says the facility will not only reduce congestion but also improve service delivery, safety, and the overall welfare of incarcerated women. Commissioning of the structure is expected soon.

