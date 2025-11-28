Liberia: Ex-NPHIL Boss to Be Reinstated?

27 November 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Supreme Court of Liberia has reserved judgment in the alleged wrongful termination case involving Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan and the Executive Branch of Government.

Justice-in-Chambers Jamesetta Howard-Wolokolie reached the decision after a two-day conference and has asked both sides to hold further consultations on possible reinstatement or other legal remedies.

Legal sources say the discussions may include Dr. Nyan's immediate reinstatement as Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) or compensation for breach of contract, an option that could carry a heavy financial cost for the government.

Dr. Nyan filed his petition on October 23, 2025, challenging his removal by President Joseph Boakai eight days earlier. He argued that he was appointed in August 2024 to a five-year tenure protected under the NPHIL Act.

The petition states that the dismissal, based on a resolution from the NPHIL Board, violated the Act because the Board provided no evidence of wrongdoing and no investigation was conducted.

His lawyers, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe and former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh, cited previous Supreme Court rulings that uphold tenure protection in autonomous agencies.

The case comes as the Boakai administration faces increased international pressure to follow rule-of-law standards. Analysts say the ruling could set another important precedent for how the government handles tenure positions.

Dr. Nyan, known internationally for his work in infectious disease diagnostics, says he remains confident the Court will uphold due process.

