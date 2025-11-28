Congo-Kinshasa: Kagame Slams DR Congo Over Conflict, Calls Sanctions a 'Distraction From Mismanagement'

Rwandan President Paul Kagame delivered a scathing critique of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and the international community this week, dismissing diplomatic sanctions against Kigali as a distraction from Kinshasa's deep-seated failures in governance and security.

Speaking at a press briefing at Urugwira Village, President Kagame forcefully challenged the narrative that blames Rwanda for the instability in the Eastern DRC, redirecting accountability toward Congolese leadership.

"If you sanction Rwanda, how does it solve your problem? How does it solve the mismanagement of your country's affairs?" he questioned, directly addressing the logic of diplomatic pressure.

Failure to Commit Undermines Peace

While acknowledging diplomatic efforts, including the U.S.-brokered Washington agreement aimed at neutralising armed groups like the FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda), Kagame argued that these processes are fundamentally flawed due to a lack of genuine commitment from the DRC.

He stated that peace cannot be achieved if parties involved refuse to take ownership of the crisis:

"Until those people concerned directly, really themselves want and commit to achieving the end result, which is stability, peace and security, even the most powerful will remain wondering which way to go or frustrated," Kagame asserted.

The President went on to condemn what he called an "infodemic" of misinformation designed to shield those responsible for the ongoing conflict.

"People have always avoided bringing up matters to do with the root cause because, in the end, it exposes people. So, there is always a way of shaping things in a manner of protecting themselves," he explained.

Kagame particularly addressed accusations of Rwandan involvement in mineral looting from the DRC. He pointed to the persistent activity of the FDLR, a group tied to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, which is known to operate in Eastern Congo's resource-rich areas.

He questioned the international supply chain and the misplaced blame on Kigali:

"Some of these FDLR have been doing mining in Eastern DRC. Where do they take their minerals? Maybe those are the minerals that end up in Europe, but they would rather hold Rwanda responsible. What sense does it make?" he queried.

Furthermore, he highlighted inconsistencies in Kinshasa's policy execution, citing the example of the Goma airport: "Now you want to open an airport in closed airspace?"

Sovereignty and African Responsibility

Concluding his remarks, President Kagame affirmed that Rwanda's security is an internal priority, declaring it non-negotiable and not dependent on external aid.

"I cannot ask anybody to do me a favour to have Rwanda secure or to have my rights," he said, reinforcing the nation's resolve.

Reflecting on broader leadership, Kagame expressed profound disappointment in the continent's inability to solve its own security challenges despite its potential.

"There is nothing Africa doesn't have actually... Why do we keep falling short on everything including the provision for security for our people?"

He stressed that while theory can be learned, the responsibility for practice and problem-solving ultimately rests with local leaders: "We can learn the theory, but in the end, the practice is ours."