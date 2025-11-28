Rwanda: Kagame Talks Parenting, Quality Time With Family

President Paul Kagame has emphasised that the foremost goal of parenting is to raise children who are responsible, decent, and contribute positively to society.

The Head of State was speaking to journalists on Thursday, November 27, in response to a question about the challenges he has faced as a father and grandfather, the moments with his grandchildren that bring him joy, and how he would like them to understand Rwanda's progress.

ALSO READ: It takes a village: Raising children in times of rapid change

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I enjoy family, I don't find any problems, except running around with children so they don't break their legs or fingers or something, but still enjoy 100 percent," Kagame said.

The president stressed that raising children is about more than protection; it is about teaching them values, responsibility, and accountability.

"You want your own children, or those from them as they grow up, to just be decent people in their lives, decent meaning the core part being what is expected of them in society, but also making their own mistakes, owning up, and growing with the purpose that they can live and lead in society," he explained.

ALSO READ: Development work is not done in isolation, Kagame tells youth volunteers

Kagame said family discussions often focus on life lessons, experiences, and learning from mistakes.

"Once in a while we have a discussion around that, and I have time to tell them my experience, my life, young and middle age, growing up to the age where I am, and all that my family, my wife and I, have had to go through to make sure that first we survive and they survive."

"I can tell them so much, but only they can do so much, and if they can learn from that, which we always insist upon, and they do, well, that's it."

ALSO READ: Parents have primary duty over children - First Lady

Importantly, Kagame noted that growing up as a president's child or grandchild should not define them.

"We try to remove that from the conversation as much as we can. They just have to grow up as decent human beings. If they become presidents themselves, or whatever they want, or nothing at all, that's up to them," he added.