Uganda: Opposition Candidates Cross to NRM As Museveni Holds Massive Rally in Ntungamo

A wave of defections hit the opposition today after two National Unity Platform (NUP) candidates and a long-time Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) politician crossed to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) during President Museveni's massive campaign rally in Ntungamo District.

Oscar Kamugira Twinemanzi, the NUP flag bearer for Rushenyi County MP, and Guard Kamaradi, who has repeatedly contested in Ruhaama on the NUP ticket, were among those formally received into the ruling party.

They were joined by Deborah Namara, a veteran FDC figure who has contested for Ntungamo Woman MP at least three times and has now abandoned the opposition.

First Lady and NRM Ntungamo District Chairperson Janet Kataaha Museveni praised Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa for leading the reconciliation efforts that persuaded the defectors to return to the ruling party.

She urged NRM members to close ranks as the campaign season intensifies.

The political realignment extended further as two independent candidates stepped down from their races in favour of NRM flag bearers.

Richard Barungi, who turned independent after a contentious Ruhaama primary, withdrew his candidature in support of Beatrice Rwakimari. Naboth Mpirirwe also stepped aside from the LC5 race to back NRM's Samuel Rwakigoba.

Kamugira explained his decision in a WhatsApp statement, saying senior leaders had personally engaged him before he met President Museveni.

He said the President convinced him to switch sides, adding that he would formally notify the NUP Secretariat of his departure.

He also confirmed he will now support Rushenyi County NRM flag bearer Naome Kabashairira.

Janet Museveni encouraged further reconciliation between NRM flag bearers and those who lost in the primaries, saying the party must project unity as the district prepares for the polls.

She welcomed the defectors, saying they "saw light and decided to leave NUP and join NRM," and urged others to follow their example.

The Ntungamo rally, marked by notable defections and renewed appeals for cohesion, underscored the NRM's tightening political grip in the district as President Museveni ramps up his campaign efforts ahead of 2026.