Somalia: Somali Parliament Speeds Up Legislative Agenda As Speaker Briefs On EALA Meeting

27 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Muqdisho, Somalia — Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), on Thursday chaired the ninth meeting of the Permanent Committee in the seventh session, held at Villa Hargeysa in Mogadishu.

Opening the meeting, Speaker Madoobe praised the parliamentary committees for their work in preparing and accelerating draft legislation before the chamber, as well as their ongoing oversight sessions with ministries and government agencies under their mandate.

During the session, Madoobe briefed members on his recent participation in the Speakers' Conference of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), held in Kampala, Uganda.

He said the gathering elected him as chair of the EALA Speakers' Bureau and confirmed that Somalia will host the annual East African parliamentary speakers' conference in mid-2026.

Committee members later presented updates on pending bills and procedural requirements, while the Permanent Committee reviewed scheduling and agenda items for next week's plenary sittings.

Closing the meeting, Speaker Madoobe urged the committees to expedite legislative work so that key laws can be submitted to the full Parliament, enabling lawmakers to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities.

