South Africa: Police Urge Vigilance for Black Friday Shopping - South African News Briefs - November 28, 2025

Police Urge Vigilance for Black Friday Shopping

Police in the Northern Cape have urged shoppers to be extra vigilant during Black Friday, reports SABC News. They warned that robberies may increase as shopping activity spikes. SAPS has called on communities to work with law enforcement to keep the festive season safe and crime-free. Spokesperson Molefi Shemane advised the public to follow key safety tips. These include having bank cards ready before approaching an ATM, avoiding transactions if suspicious individuals are nearby, staying alert during withdrawals, and never accepting help from strangers; instead, seek assistance inside the bank.

Taliep Petersen's Family Welcomes Decision to Deny Najwa Parole

The family of slain music and theatre icon Taliep Petersen has welcomed the decision to deny parole to his widow, Najwa Petersen, reports EWN. The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board rejected her second bid for release. Her initial parole placement date was referred for review last year following an objection from Taliep Petersen's family. Najwa qualifies for parole, having served 16 years of her 28-year sentence, but the board opted not to grant it. She was convicted in 2008 for orchestrating Taliep's 2006 murder at their Athlone home. Her co-accused, Abdoer Emjedi and Waheed Hassen, have since been released on parole. Taliep's brother, Igsaan Petersen, said Najwa has only herself to blame for the outcome. The board's specific reasons for the decision have not yet been disclosed.

EFF to March, Demands Phala Phala Ruling

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to march to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg to demand a long-awaited ruling on the Phala Phala case, reports SABC News. The EFF says the court must hand down judgment on the case involving the alleged theft of US dollars from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. The ConCourt heard the EFF's review application on November 26 last year, it has yet to deliver judgment. The EFF argues that the delay raises serious concerns about accountability and transparency within the justice system. The party says the march forms part of a broader campaign of grassroots mobilisation and public pressure for transparency, the rule of law, and accountability in the country.

