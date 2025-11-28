Sudan: Prime Minister Commends Efforts of African Journalists' Union in Supporting Sudanese Cause

28 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 27-11-2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris praised the position and efforts of the African Journalists' Union in supporting the Sudanese cause in various regional forums and platforms to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

This came during his meeting on Thursday at his office in Port Sudan with Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Ali Bilal, President of the African Journalists' Union. The meeting discussed arrangements for the 13th African Journalists' Forum, scheduled to be held on 20 December in Port Sudan, which aims to address issues of peace in Sudan and across the African continent.

Dr. Abdullah Bilal, during the meeting, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister for his support of the Forum's organization in Port Sudan, emphasizing the important role of the media and journalists in promoting peace in the African region.

