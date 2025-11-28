Sudan: SUNA's Al-Fashir Office Chief Martyred At the Hands of the Rebel RSF Militia

Port Sudan, 27 November 2025 (SUNA) - The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) mourns, with deep sorrow and profound grief, the martyrdom of its Al-Fashir Office Chief, colleague Taj Al-Sir Mohamed Suleiman, and his brother, at the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which executed them inside their home in Al-Daraja neighbourhood of Al-Fashir, North Darfur State.

The late Taj Al-Sir had carried out his journalistic duties with utmost dedication and commitment, remaining steadfast in his professional responsibilities until the moment of his martyrdom. He was among the journalists whose whereabouts became unknown after the militia entered the city.

The Director-General and the staff of the Agency extend their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his honourable family, his colleagues, and all who knew and loved him, praying that Almighty Allah envelop the two martyrs in His boundless mercy, grant them a place in His spacious paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon their relatives.

May Allah have mercy on the martyr Taj Al-Sir and grant him the highest ranks of paradise.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."