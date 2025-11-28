Namibia: SWAPO Leads At Polls Across 12 Regions

The Swapo Party secured a preliminary lead in the 2025 regional council and local authority elections on Thursday night, having being confirmed as the winner in 56 constituencies in announcements made before midnight by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua announced the results and said the counting and verification process had been completed in most constituencies. However, final counts and verification were still underway in regions such as the Kavango East and Omusati.

According to the ECN's latest figures, the Swapo Party maintained significant early leads across multiple constituencies. This included securing comfortable margins in areas such as Okaku, Okatana, Okatyali, and Uukwiyu in the Oshana region. Furthermore, Swapo led in 12 out of the total 14 regions in the regional council elections.

The ruling party also demonstrated its strength in the Erongo region, retaining the Arandis, Karibib, and Omaruru constituencies. Swapo further regained territory at Walvis Bay Rural and Swakopmund, constituencies previously held by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Opposition parties and independent candidates have also made notable showings in selected areas.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) improved on its 2020 performance by taking Okakarara from the National Unity Democratic Movement (Nudo), with its candidate Kapika Tjazerua winning decisively. Nudo, however, retained the Otjinene constituency, while Swapo led the early polls at Epukiro, Gobabis, and Kalahari.

In the Kavango East region, independent candidate Mbangu Paulus registered a strong lead in the Rundu Rural constituency, with 3 057 votes.

Meanwhile, Swapo's Laurentius Mukoya won at Ndiyona with 1 616 votes.

Competitive races were also observed in the Zambezi region, particularly at Linyanti, where Swapo's Progress Mabate edged ahead with 1 499 votes, closely followed by independent candidate Ivene Kabunga with 1 438 votes.

Nationally, the aggregate regional council vote count showed Swapo leading with 29 280 votes, followed by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) with 5 693, and independent candidate Mbangu Paulus with 3 057 votes.

The ECN stated that more results from across the country will be announced in due course as the results verification process continues. - Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.