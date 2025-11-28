Somalia: National Safeguarding Initiative for Women Journalists Launched for the 16 Days of Activism

In marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has unveiled a nationwide initiative in Mogadishu aimed at strengthening protection for women journalists and promoting safer working environments in Somali newsrooms. The activity, held from 25 to 26 November, forms part of NUSOJ's continued efforts to empower, emancipate and protect women journalists in the media industry.

With support from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), NUSOJ brought together women journalists, male media professionals and media managers for a two-day intensive consultative workshop. The sessions created a collaborative and open space where participants examined the violence, harassment and discrimination faced by women journalists and worked together to identify solutions that are practical and actionable.

Throughout the workshop media managers engaged directly with women journalists and male reporters to review the gaps in institutional protection. These discussions led to agreement on practical safeguarding mechanisms that media houses can adopt. The measures include anti-sexuality and harassment policies, confidential complaint procedures and clear accountability pathways designed to address sexual and gender-based violence in the media industry. These mechanisms are intended to create a safe and secure working environment for women journalists and ensure they have meaningful avenues to report abuse without being ignored or dismissed.

NUSOJ Organising Secretary Nima Hassan Abdi said the initiative marks an important step in addressing the risks faced by women journalists and in encouraging media leadership to take responsibility for workplace safety. She noted that women journalists continue to face abuse without effective institutional recourse and stressed the need for media houses to commit to firm safeguarding measures.

"Women journalists are speaking clearly about the abuse they face in newsrooms and in the field, along with the lack of protection in their workplaces. These discussions helped put practical solutions on the table and encouraged media managers to take responsibility for creating safer newsrooms and fulfilling their duty of care. This work is essential to ensure that women journalists can do their jobs without fear and without silence," added Nima.

The Mogadishu workshop marks the first phase of a broader national effort. NUSOJ is rolling out further activities in the Federal Member States during the 16 Days of Activism to ensure consistent protection standards across Somalia are accorded to women journalists to confront the sexual and gender-based violence. The union aims to strengthen the industry's collective response to the welfare and well-being of all journalists and create working conditions where women journalists feel safe, free and respected in their work.